Gas line rupture closes portion of 30th St. in Tampa, shelter-in-place issued

Crews are on the scene of a natural gas line rupture, shutting down 30th Street at Bougainvillea Avenue and leading to a shelter-in-place notice for the surrounding area, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

TFR says residents within a four-block radius of the ruptured line should stay inside.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector's Office in North Tampa is also closed due to the shelter-in-place notice.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes to get around the road closure until the scene is clear.

Peoples Gas says repairs could take several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

