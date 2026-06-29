Gov. DeSantis signs $117.6B Florida budget with tax relief, debt reduction and record reserves

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida's new state spending plan Monday morning during a press conference at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa. The state budget shrinks for a fourth consecutive year, leaving an estimated $18 billion in reserves while securing record levels of public education funding. The approved package carries nearly $10 billion in sweeping tax relief alongside multi-billion-dollar packages for Everglades restoration and transportation.



Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida's budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year during a press conference Monday morning at Hillsborough College in Tampa. The governor highlighted a fourth consecutive year of reduced state spending while also discussing tax relief, debt reduction, education funding and infrastructure investments.

Florida spending plan signed

DeSantis says Florida continues to maintain one of the nation's strongest fiscal positions despite population growth and ongoing investments.

DeSantis said that if Florida had continued spending at the same pace as four years ago, adjusted for inflation, the budget would have totaled approximately $132.5 billion.

Instead, the governor said the state expects to finish the next fiscal year with at least $18 billion in reserves, a figure he believes could ultimately be higher.

The governor said the Rainy Day Fund has been fully funded, noting the reserve account has tripled during his administration.

DeSantis also mentioned a decrease of 1,300 state workers from when he first took office in 2019.

"Who else is doing that?" DeSantis said. "The footprint of government is not growing in Florida. If anything it’s shrinking."

Record education and workforce funding

By the numbers:

DeSantis touted Florida's accelerated debt repayment strategy, saying the state has now paid off 50% of its debt, with that figure expected to reach 52% by next year.

The governor said paying down debt early has already saved taxpayers between $1 billion and $2 billion in future interest costs.

According to the governor, more than $10.6 billion has been vetoed from state budgets during his 8-year tenure, including approximately $1.6 billion in line-item vetoes this year.

The budget includes major investments across Florida's education system.

Among the funding highlights:

More than $8 billion in additional public education funding.

$7 billion dedicated to teacher salaries.

$1.56 billion specifically allocated for teacher salary increases.

More than $201 million for salary increases for teachers with at least 10 years of experience.

$1.56 billion for early learning programs.

$290 million for safe schools.

$180 million for school mental health initiatives.

$7.52 million in funding for Bright Futures scholarships.

$1.8 billion for Florida's state college system.

$3.8 billion for the State University System.

$158.6 million for Florida's four historically Black colleges and universities.

DeSantis also said Florida has invested more than $12 billion in workforce education since 2019, calling the state the nation's leader in workforce development.

Environmental and transit projects

Dig deeper:

The governor said the budget includes $16 billion for transportation projects statewide.

DeSantis said Florida has accelerated major infrastructure improvements by using surplus revenue to move projects forward years ahead of schedule.

As one example, DeSantis pointed to plans for temporary lane expansions along Interstate 4 in Central Florida, saying projects that otherwise could have taken another decade are now moving ahead much sooner.

Environmental funding also remains a priority, according to the governor.

The budget dedicates:

More than $9 billion toward Everglades restoration and water quality improvements.

More than $2 billion for the Resilient Florida program to strengthen infrastructure against flooding, sea-level rise and storms.

DeSantis described the Everglades investment as the largest restoration effort of its kind in U.S. history.

"This budget continues to move Everglades restoration forward so that Floridians – and those that visit our great state – can realize the ultimate benefits ahead of schedule," Everglades Trust CEO Anna Upton said in a released statement. "Restoring the natural flow of water south through the Everglades and decreasing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee will mean that Florida’s economy, which relies on clean water, will continue to thrive."

The governor announced continued funding for Florida's law enforcement recruitment initiatives.

The budget maintains the state's $5,000 recruitment bonus for newly hired local and state law enforcement officers.

According to DeSantis, more than 10,000 officers have already received the incentive.

The spending plan also provides $19 million for a 4% pay raise for state law enforcement officers.

Cancer research and tax holidays

Why you should care:

DeSantis said the budget delivers nearly $10 billion in tax relief for Floridians.

The package includes:

Permanent sales tax holidays for back-to-school supplies.

Tax exemptions for many baby and child care items.

Tax-free storm preparedness supplies.

A sales tax holiday on firearms and ammunition

Rebates of up to $500 for qualifying storm-resistant windows between July 2026 and July 2029.

The governor also suggested Florida's growing reserves could eventually serve as the foundation for future property tax relief efforts.

The budget also includes significant investments in cancer research and treatment, including:

$30 million for the Cancer Connect Collaborative Research Incubator program.

$70 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund.

$127 million for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program.

New fiscal year activation

What's next:

The 2026-27 fiscal year budget takes effect July 1.