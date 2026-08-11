Spring Hill murder-suicide: Friends mourn mother killed by deputy ex-boyfriend

The Brief A 14-year Pinellas County deputy kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her home in front of her two children before killing her and himself, law enforcement says. Friends identified the victim as Mandy Fackler. Friends remembered the mother of two for her devotion to her children and her kind, vibrant spirit.



A Pinellas County deputy killed his ex-girlfriend and himself on Monday, according to law enforcement.

Tuesday, friends of the victim identified the mom of two as Mandy Fackler.

Pasco Sheriff's Office investigation

What we know:

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Pinellas County Deputy Troy Savetz kidnapped Fackler from her home in Hudson in front of her children on Monday around 5:30 p.m. Fackler and her 12 and nine-year-old girls had just returned from the beach and found Savetz waiting at the home.

RELATED: Spring Hill murder-suicide: Pinellas deputy kills ex-girlfriend over TV set argument

Law enforcement says Savetz kidnapped Fackler, got in a rental car and then shot and killed her and himself in Spring Hill.

Fackler’s children are currently staying with their biological father.

Florida domestic violence details

Dig deeper:

Nocco and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Savetz and Fackler had an on-again, off-again relationship the sheriffs described as "tumultuous." Monday night, Nocco said, Savetz threatened Fackler over a dispute about a TV set.

She tried to call 911, but he took her phone, Nocco said. The sheriffs' said Fackler told her kids to go inside and call 911, which they did, and provided deputies with information that helped in the investigation.

"I have a message for those two children," Nocco said. "We listened to that 911 tape, and we know that your mother said to go inside to save your lives and to call 911. You did exactly what your mom asked you to do. So, know this, your mom is looking down from heaven, and she's so proud of you two, because she did exactly what any parent would have wanted her children to do, and that's to save their own lives and be safe. So know that you two did the right thing. You did exactly what your mom wanted you to do, and she is so proud for what you did."

The 47-year-old deputy had been employed by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years and was most recently assigned to the marine unit. In 2015, he received an award for saving a man who was attempting to jump off the Bay Pines Bridge.

Gualtieri described Savetz’s actions Monday as "horrific to say the least." The Pinellas Sheriff’s Office says they’re working on Savetz’s personnel file and disciplinary file to send over.

Friends remember mother of two

What they're saying:

Fackler’s friends say in her final moments, she saved her daughters.

"Luckily they're at an age where they're going to remember everything about her," Elana Davis, who said she considers Fackler like family, said. "Luckily, they are at that age because she was just their best friend. They were the three musketeers."

Friends remembered Fackler as a creative, compassionate woman with a soft spot for animals.

"There were little baby skunks, and she took care of them until they were able to be on their own," Davis said. "Now, anybody willing to take in baby skunks, come on. That's just above and beyond. That's the kind of heart that she had, and she was just an incredible woman. We're going to miss her terribly, and I know everybody else will as well."

Her close friend Brandi Miller said Fackler made everyone feel seen, understood and loved.

"Her beauty radiated from the inside, making her outside glow. Literally glow. Her smile, God it was annoyingly contagious because how could you not smile or laugh with her? Laugh at her. There were no bad moods around her. She was witty and so ridiculous in all the best ways. She dressed in bright, fun, happy colors because that’s who she was. That was Mandy. Butterflies, rainbows, glitter, peace, love and happy," Miller said.

"She advocated for truth and for what she believed. She always stood up for others. She was a fierce mama bear and set an amazing example for her girls," Miller said.

Fackler’s friends say she helped them through the worst moments of their lives and helped some get out of domestic violence situations.

"She was always trying to help other people in their situations as well. She was quiet about it. She quietly helped other people in many ways. She helped us. Like I said, she helped paint our shop. She was very artistic, too. She was an artist, and she would paint murals," Davis said.

They also say she had an infectious, positive personality.

"I've always been extremely grateful for her coming into my life, and from what you've seen today on social media, I think so many people feel that way," friend Kristen Anetrini said.

"She literally is a light that lights up the room, not only beautiful, but it just lights up, just kind, fun. We just laughed, had all the deep conversations. She just had the range. She had it all. If she could give any message, it would just be to live in your true authentic self and spread love. That was what she was ultimately always trying to do," Anetrini said.

National domestic violence hotline

What you can do:

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).