Gov. DeSantis touring Sarasota as residents recover from flood damage after Tropical Storm Debby

Some Sarasota streets are still underwater after Tropical Storm Debby brought record rainfall to the Bay Area.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, Sarasota received 9.52" of rain on Sunday, marking an all-time record for daily rainfall in August, shattering the old record of 8.12" set on August 26, 2017.

Many roads around the area remain closed on Wednesday. Residents in the Sherwood Forest Community say their homes and cars were destroyed by floodwaters.

The Sherwood Forest Community became more like a swamp after Debby.

Rescuers have been going house to house to see if anyone wants to evacuate.

Governor Ron DeSantis toured the area on Wednesday.

To view Sarasota County's active map of areas to avoid, click here.

The county also has a Crisis Cleanup Hotline for anyone who needs help. Residents can call (844) 965-1386.

