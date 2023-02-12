Expand / Collapse search

HCSO: 1 dead, 1 child injured in Hardee County house fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Hardee County
The house that burned early Sunday morning killing one man and injuring a child. Image is courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office. article

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. - A fatal house fire is under investigation in Bowling Green. 

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received numerous phone calls shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday about a home that was on fire in the 100 block of Old Dixie Highway. 

The home was fully engulfed in flames when deputies and firefighters arrived. 

Rescue crews were told that there was still one person inside the home. 

Fire trucks outside a home where one man lost his life in a house fire. Image is courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

Sixty-three-year-old Martin DelaRosa was found dead inside the home, according to HCSO. 

Deputies say a child was taken to an area trauma center and two adults were treated at the scene. 

The fire is being investigated by HCSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. 
 