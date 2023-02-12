HCSO: 1 dead, 1 child injured in Hardee County house fire

article

A fatal house fire is under investigation in Bowling Green.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received numerous phone calls shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday about a home that was on fire in the 100 block of Old Dixie Highway.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when deputies and firefighters arrived.

READ: Florida issuing relief funds for residents in hard-hit counties to help pay insurance deductibles

Rescue crews were told that there was still one person inside the home.

Fire trucks outside a home where one man lost his life in a house fire. Image is courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

Sixty-three-year-old Martin DelaRosa was found dead inside the home, according to HCSO.

Deputies say a child was taken to an area trauma center and two adults were treated at the scene.

The fire is being investigated by HCSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

