Heavy rain leads to additional flooding near Lake Manatee

Officials in Manatee County are warning several homeowners of more flooding from Lake Manatee after about 6 inches of rain fell on Wednesday.

According to Manatee County Utilities, people living downstream east of Bradenton have been notified of the latest round of flooding in an area where the ground is already saturated because of record-breaking rainfall from Hurricane Debby earlier this month.

The county has shut down a stretch of Waterline Rd. because of high water.

