Hillsborough County deputies searching for a pair suspected of impersonation fraud

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man and a woman they say scammed a victim in New York out of thousands of dollars after convincing that person their social security number was compromised.

That victim purchased several gift cards and gave those numbers and PIN to the suspects over the phone, investigators said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police reached out to them asking for assistance because those gift cards were later used at four Walmart stores within Hillsborough County.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The male suspect is described as an Asian male, 25-30 years old, 145 pounds, with short black hair and was last seen wearing dark pants and a black t-shirt, investigators said.

According to investigators, the female suspect is described as an Asian female, 20-25 years old, 125 pounds, with long, straight, black hair and was last seen wearing dark pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.



