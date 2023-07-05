Hillsborough public libraries introduce summer reading program for students

Before the new school year begins, the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library system is helping kids get a head-start and enter for the chance to win some great prizes.

The library’s Summer Reading Program — featuring reading challenges and interactive events — is also offering kids an incentive to continue their reading over the summer break.

Just by signing up with the program and reading for 24 hours between now and July 31, kids can earn prizes like Nintendo Switch Lites, passes to ZooTampa and game tickets to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Click to learn more about the program: https://hcplc.org/Summer