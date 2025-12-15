Pinellas County considers stricter oversight of retail pet stores after hundreds of violations

The Brief Nearly 400 citations were issued to Pinellas County pet stores in the past year, according to county records. Commissioners are set to consider new regulations Tuesday aimed at animal care, inspections, and transparency. Animal advocates say the proposed rules stop short of banning pet stores but raise minimum standards.



Pinellas County commissioners will discuss tighter regulations for retail pet stores during their meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The move comes after county animal services issued nearly 400 citations to pet stores across the county over the past year, raising concerns among animal welfare advocates.

Advocates point to repeated violations involving housing conditions, sanitation, and the treatment of sick animals as the driving force behind the proposed changes.

The backstory:

While Hillsborough and Pasco counties banned dog and cat retail stores in 2020, Pinellas County has not. St. Petersburg later enacted its own ban, but pet stores continue to operate elsewhere in the county.

In October, Animal Justice Task Force founder Elizabeth Olson reviewed county records and found widespread violations, including employees diagnosing and treating sick animals without veterinary credentials, overcrowded cages, lack of water and failure to isolate ill dogs.

Blue Sky Puppies was forced to close in July after its pet dealer permit was revoked, which came after nearly 300 citations.

Sunshine Puppies, which received more than 90 citations at locations in Largo and Clearwater, was cited for sanitation issues and for failing to isolate a dog with an airborne disease. Attempts to reach Sunshine Puppies’ owner for comment were unsuccessful.

What's being proposed:

Commissioners will consider regulations that would:

Increase inspections from once to twice a year

Require solid flooring in kennels

Mandate cleaning, sanitation, disaster, and isolation protocols

Require enrichment and documented veterinary care

Display veterinary inspection records on the front of each kennel

The proposal would also reinforce requirements under Florida’s Pet Lemon Law, which requires accurate disclosure of a pet’s breed, sex and health status to buyers.

What they're saying:

Animal advocates say the proposal is about improving conditions, not shutting businesses down. Olson describes the changes as "fair upgrades of standards" and is encouraging the public to share their opinions with county commissioners ahead of the vote.

The other side:

Pet store owners named in county citations have not publicly responded in detail to the proposed regulations. FOX 13 News reached out to the owner of Sunshine Puppies for comment regarding the violations cited at its Largo and Clearwater locations but did not receive a response before publication.

What's next:

Pinellas County commissioners are expected to discuss the proposed regulations Tuesday evening.