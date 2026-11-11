Historic SS United States to sink Wednesday off Florida coast to become massive reef

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The Brief The historic ocean liner SS United States is being sunk off the Florida Panhandle to establish the world’s largest artificial reef. Weather concerns pushed the scuttling up by one day, prompting officials to cancel the scheduled public sendoff ceremony. Workers stripped interior portholes and detached massive smokestacks to submerge the vessel without using environmental-damaging explosives.



Florida officials are scuttling the historic SS United States off the coast of Destin on Wednesday to build the world's largest artificial reef.

Workers will begin deployment operations at 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday after dangerous weather forecasts pushed the schedule forward.

Historic ocean liner sinking

The backstory:

Constructed in Virginia between 1950 and 1951 by more than 3,000 workers, the vessel stands 108 feet longer than the Titanic.

An Associated Press reporter and President Harry Truman’s daughter, Margaret, were among 1,700 passengers for the first voyage.

The ocean liner completed more than 800 transatlantic journeys carrying royalty, political leaders and classic movie stars before being decommissioned in 1969.

Past passengers ate lavish meals of caviar and roasted duck while traveling at speeds that surpassed all commercial predecessors. Decades along a Philadelphia pier followed failed attempts to convert the ship into a floating hotel or cruise vessel.

Artificial reef Gulf deployment

What they're saying:

Granddaughter of the ship's designer Susan Gibbs said, "She really embodies and expresses this country’s best. She represents pride and resilience and strength and beauty."

Gibbs added that she felt relief regarding the salvage effort, saying, "I’m just so happy that we are able to save parts of her."

Board member David Lawrence explained that advocates wanted to prevent the vessel from ending up as scrap metal. Lawrence noted, "It was our goal to make sure that she wasn’t lost forever."

Destin diving project details

By the numbers:

The $13.5 million initiative places the 990-foot hull roughly 25 miles southwest of Destin in 180 feet of water. Divers of beginner experience levels will be able to tour the top deck located roughly 60 feet below the surface.

Federal environmental and explosives laws prohibited crews from using demolition explosives to sink the hull. Teams instead took out water-cooling tanks, sliced 10-foot by 10-foot gaps across internal decks and removed more than 400 portholes to sink the vessel by flooding open valves.

Florida Panhandle tourism impact

Big picture view:

Okaloosa County spokesperson Nick Tomecek stated that around 500 artificial structures already rest nearby under regional waters. The site sits close enough to the 911-foot scuttled aircraft carrier USS Oriskany that technical divers can explore both massive ships during a single outing.

Local leaders designed the project to attract ocean anglers targeting marlin and tuna alongside traveling recreational divers. Tomecek noted that the county is working toward becoming the top diving destination on the globe.

Salvaged artifact museum display

What's next:

Project organizers removed the twin 65-foot smokestacks from the liner prior to scuttling operations. The preserved smokestacks will serve as centerpiece displays anchoring a future museum honoring the ship's mid-century legacy.

Officials canceled the 1:30 p.m. public sendoff ceremony after bad weather forced workers to hasten the sinking schedule.

The Assocaited Press contributed to this report.