Hillsborough County unanimously approves ban on synthetic kratom compound 7-OH

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to enact local restrictions and ban potent synthetic compounds found in concentrated kratom products. The local ordinance targets manufactured 7-OH extracts linked to opioid-like effects while keeping natural whole-leaf kratom legal for adults. Public testimony featured emotional appeals from grieving families who pushed leaders to ban all forms of the plant completely.



Hillsborough County leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to enact local restrictions and ban a potent synthetic compound found in certain kratom products.

Hillsborough County kratom ordinance

What we know:

Last month, the Hillsborough County Commission unanimously voted to move forward with a proposed ordinance banning the compound 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly called 7-OH.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough County considers restrictions on potent kratom compound

Kratom is legal in Florida for people 21 years and older. The chemical compound, 7-OH, is found in kratom at low, trace levels.

Some anti-drug advocates in support of the proposal refer to the concentrated extract as "gas station heroin," because manufacturers can concentrate trace levels into an opioid-like product.

Emerging health hazards

Why you should care:

According to Hillsborough County, the medical examiner reported that the chemical, mitragynine, has been linked to more than 30 deaths in the county.

Florida enacted an emergency statewide ban on synthetic 7-OH earlier this year, but county officials are considering local restrictions because the state order could expire next year.

Sarasota County has already banned kratom products and supplements.

Advocates urge full ban

What they're saying:

Anti-drug advocates and families who have had someone affected by the products spoke at a Hillsborough County Commission meeting last month. Some asked commissioners to go a step further and ban kratom completely.

Retail products vs natural leaf

The other side:

Some kratom supporters say the natural, plant-based kratom leaf is safe, comparing products made from the plant's leaves to a "light beer."

The proposed ordinance targets manufactured "kratom products," containing concentrated synthetic compounds.

At this point, it wouldn't place restrictions on the natural, herbal form of kratom.