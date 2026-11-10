Video shows moments before deputies shoot and kill man during Crystal River hostage situation: CCSO

The Brief The Citrus County Sheriff's Office released surveillance, cellphone and body camera footage showing the events leading up to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Crystal River on Nov. 7. Videos show bystanders trying to intervene as Joshua Aaron Schwartz held a woman at knifepoint before deputies arrived. Four deputies shot Schwartz multiple times after repeatedly ordering him to drop the knife and release the woman. He later died at a hospital, CCSO said.



Newly released surveillance footage, witness cellphone video and deputy body camera footage show the moments leading up to a deputy-involved shooting in Crystal River that left a 37-year-old man dead, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal River deputy-involved shooting video

What we know:

CCSO released the footage following the Nov. 7 shooting involving four deputies and Joshua Schwartz.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

The videos show Schwartz involved in a confrontation with a woman near a BP gas station, bystanders trying to intervene and deputies repeatedly ordering him to drop a knife and release the woman.

Confrontation at gas station

The backstory:

Surveillance footage from the BP gas station on U.S. Highway 19 shows Schwartz involved in an argument with a woman who arrived with him shortly before 5 p.m.

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Witnesses reported seeing Schwartz place the woman in what appeared to be a chokehold before forcing her across the street while holding a dog on a leash, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly afterward, the CCSO communications center received a 911 call reporting a man armed with a knife holding a woman hostage and walking westbound along Highway 19.

Bystanders try to intervene

Dig deeper:

Cellphone footage captured by witnesses shows several bystanders trying to de-escalate the situation before deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff's office, one bystander legally carrying a concealed firearm drew their weapon during the encounter.

The footage shows the situation escalating as Schwartz forced the woman to the ground and held a knife within inches of her head, the sheriff’s office said.

Citrus County deputies open fire at scene

When deputies arrived, they repeatedly commanded for Schwartz to drop the knife and release the woman, according to CCSO.

The sheriff's office said Schwartz continued holding the woman at knifepoint despite the commands.

Four deputies then fired their weapons, shooting Schwartz multiple times.

Deputies began lifesaving measures after Schwartz fell to the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The woman was also taken to a hospital in the area for evaluation. No deputies were injured.

Initial confrontation motive and dog's condition

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released details explaining what sparked the dispute between Schwartz and the woman.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have also not disclosed whether the dog Schwartz held on a leash sustained any injuries during the gunfire.

State law enforcement investigation

What's next:

All four deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which the sheriff's office said is standard procedure following officer-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.