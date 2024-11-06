Hole in road slows traffic on Swann Ave. in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Drivers along one busy stretch of Swann Avenue in Tampa are being forced to dodge a hole that opened up in the middle of the road.

The hole is impacting the eastbound lane just past the intersection with Church Avenue, not far from the entrance to Trader Joe's.

Eastbound traffic must move into the westbound lane to get around the hole, so drivers are urged to use caution in that area.

Eastbound drivers on Swann Avenue in Tampa are being forced to dodge a hole that opened between Church Avenue and Trader Joe's.

No word on a timetable for when the issue could be resolved.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: