Homicide investigation underway in Tampa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 13, 2024 12:59pm EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was killed Thursday morning. 

Police were called to the 1000 block of East 26th Avenue for a report of shots fired shortly before 9:30 a.m. 

Upon arrival, police found a man with upper body trauma. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries. 

Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting. 

