Homicide investigation underway in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was killed Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of East 26th Avenue for a report of shots fired shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man with upper body trauma. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting.

