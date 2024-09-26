Hurricane Helene causing power outages across Tampa Bay Area

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:04 AM EDT until SUN 4:24 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until FRI 10:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Helene causing power outages across Tampa Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 26, 2024 11:33am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Helene is a Category 2 storm that is still gaining strength as it approaches Florida on Thursday.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the following number of customers are without power:

Duke Energy

Citrus County - 

Hernando County - 

Highlands County - 69

Pasco County - 136

Pinellas County - 2,176

Polk County - 237

Sumter County - 

For more information, click here.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)

DeSoto County - 160

Highlands County - 

Manatee County - 170

Sarasota County - 180

For more information, click here.

Lakeland Electric

About 51 customers are without power.

For more information, click here.

Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc

DeSoto - 

Hardee - 

Highlands - 1

Hillsborough - 

Manatee - 20

Polk - 

Sarasota - 

For more information, click here.

TECO

A total of 1,973 outages have been reported.

For more information, click here.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative

A total of 22 outages have been reported.

For more information, click here.

