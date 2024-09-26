Hurricane Helene causing power outages across Tampa Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hurricane Helene is a Category 2 storm that is still gaining strength as it approaches Florida on Thursday.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the following number of customers are without power:

Duke Energy

Citrus County -

Hernando County -

Highlands County - 69

Pasco County - 136

Pinellas County - 2,176

Polk County - 237

Sumter County -

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)

DeSoto County - 160

Highlands County -

Manatee County - 170

Sarasota County - 180

Lakeland Electric

About 51 customers are without power.

Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc

DeSoto -

Hardee -

Highlands - 1

Hillsborough -

Manatee - 20

Polk -

Sarasota -

TECO

A total of 1,973 outages have been reported.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative

A total of 22 outages have been reported.

