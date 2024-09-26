Hurricane Helene causing power outages across Tampa Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Helene is a Category 2 storm that is still gaining strength as it approaches Florida on Thursday.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the following number of customers are without power:
Duke Energy
Citrus County -
Hernando County -
Highlands County - 69
Pasco County - 136
Pinellas County - 2,176
Polk County - 237
Sumter County -
For more information, click here.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)
DeSoto County - 160
Highlands County -
Manatee County - 170
Sarasota County - 180
For more information, click here.
Lakeland Electric
About 51 customers are without power.
For more information, click here.
Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc
DeSoto -
Hardee -
Highlands - 1
Hillsborough -
Manatee - 20
Polk -
Sarasota -
For more information, click here.
TECO
A total of 1,973 outages have been reported.
For more information, click here.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative
A total of 22 outages have been reported.
For more information, click here.
