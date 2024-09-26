Hurricane Helene tracker: Timeline of when to expect storm surge, winds, rain

Hurricane Helene is making its way up the coastline as a Category 2 storm before its expected landfall in the Big Bend area Thursday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

The Bay Area began feeling the impacts of the storm with some bands of wind and rain coming onshore on Thursday morning. Tornado warnings were also issued for some areas.

Fox 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says as the center of Helene becomes parallel with our west coast, we will see more bands coming through. He says the rain will pick up as will the winds.

When will Helene impact Bay Area?

As of 11 a.m. Hurricane Helene had winds of 105 miles per hour and was moving north-northeast at 15 miles per hour.

By noon on Thursday, parts of the Bay Area were experiencing tropical-storm-force wind gusts.

Around 3 p.m., we can expect to have more tropical-storm-force winds onshore. Weber expects that activity to continue as Hurricane Helene moves north.

Weber says tropical-storm-force gusts will still be felt in the Bay Area at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The winds will begin to subside in the overnight hours and into Friday morning.

Weber adds that the tropical-storm-force wind diameter of the storm is about 345 miles.

When will Hurricane Helene make landfall?

By 8 p.m. Helene will be a Category 3 storm that will make landfall Thursday night between 8 – 10 p.m.

Weber stated that the big issue with Hurricane Helene will be the storm surge.

As Helene moves past the Bay Area, the storm's winds will turn south and southwest. That will be when the surge pushes along the coastline.

Weber added that the shift in the winds coincides with high tide in the northern parts of the Bay Area, which will increase the storm surge.

Storm Surge Warning

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mexico Beach eastward and southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

How high will the water go?

Carrabelle, FL to Suwannee River, FL - 15-20 ft.

Apalachicola, FL to Carrabelle, FL - 10-15 ft.

Suwannee River, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL - 10-15 ft.

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL - 8-12 ft.

Indian Pass, FL to Apalachicola, FL - 6-10 ft.

Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL - 5-8 ft.

Tampa Bay - 5-8 ft.

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL - 4-7 ft.

East of Mexico Beach, FL to Indian Pass, FL - 3-5 ft.

Englewood, FL to Flamingo, FL - 3-5 ft.

Charlotte Harbor - 3-5 ft.

Tide Times

Cedar Key

Low- 4:35 p.m.

High – 11:35 p.m.

Low 3:46 a.m.

Crystal River

High- 11:16 a.m.

Low – 7:38 p.m.

High – 4:02 a.m.

Clearwater

Low – 2:58 p.m.

High 11:12 p.m.

Low 2:16 a.m.

Tampa Bay

Low – 6:36 p.m.

High – 2:57 a.m.

Low – 5:30 a.m.

Sarasota

Low – 4:41 p.m.

High 12:20 a.m.

Low- 3:35 a.m.

Hurricane Warning

A hurricane warning is in effect for Anclote River to Mexico Beach.

Hurricane Watch

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

Tropical Storm Warning

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas

Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

West of Mexico Beach to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Flamingo northward to Little River Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Hurricane Helene county-by-county impacts

Thursday-Friday

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties

50-70 mph wind gusts

5-8 ft. storm surge

4–8 inches of rainfall

Tornado threat

Citrus and Hernando counties

55 – 75 mph wind gusts

6 – 15 ft. storm surge

5 – 10 inches of rainfall

Polk and Highlands counties

35- 50 mph wind gusts

2 -4 inches of rainfall

Isolated tornadoes

Sarasota and Manatee counties

45 – 60 mph wind gusts

4 – 7 ft. storm surge

4–8 inches of rainfall

