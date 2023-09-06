Hurricane Idalia clean up begins in Bay Area’s hardest hit communities

Three of the hardest hit communities around the Bay Area have started solid waste collection for storm debris following Hurricane Idalia.

Residents in Hernando County, Pasco County, and the city of Tarpon Springs will now have eligible items picked up by local municipalities.

Eligible items include:

Construction debris

Vegetation debris

Household hazardous waste

‘White’ goods

Electronics

Household garbage

Debris generated by contractors will not be collected.

Officials request that all debris piles be separated by material, and all household appliances be emptied with doors secured. Debris should not be blocking any mailboxes, fire hydrants, or driveways.

For Pasco residents, debris collection doesn’t need to be scheduled ahead of time, but the county has set up a website for you to report your specific clean up needs. You can find it here.

For updates on Solid Waste Collection in Hernando County click here.

For updates on solid waste collection in Tarpon Springs click here.

Hurricane Idalia debris sits outside a Bay Area home.

The city of St. Petersburg will begin collecting storm debris in flood-impacted neighborhoods on Thursday, September 7. The city is asking residents who would like their debris to place their separate their debris and place on the curb. If residents have items that they need to keep for insurance or other purposes, they should keep them on private property and make sure they are not on the curb or right of way.

The city of St. Petersburg will be picking up the following types of debris in flood impacted areas:

Construction and demolition (C&D) debris

Fencing Materials - fences knocked over during the storm

Construction Materials - building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, plumbing White goods (appliances and furniture)

Appliances - air conditioners, dishwashers, washers and dryers, stoves, refrigerators, water heaters

Electronics - computers, televisions, and other devices Hazardous materials

Batteries, cleaning supplies, paints, pesticides, oils, compressed gas

Debris Placement

If your debris is placed in front of the house near the roadway curb, that indicates to city crews that it's ready to be picked up. If it's not ready for pickup, please keep on your private property.

Do not place debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, utility boxes, or other structures that make debris removal difficult.

Do not place debris in alleyways or on sidewalks.

Do not place debris in the street or block roadways.

Vegetative debris

Vegetative debris from the storm should be placed in resident's trash bin for regularly scheduled pick up.

If it does not fit, please call 727-893-7398 and schedule a special pickup.