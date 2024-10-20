Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in the Caribbean, still no threat to Florida

While Hurricane Oscar intensified quickly since Saturday and landed as a Category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean Islands, it will avoid Florida .

Tampans have been enjoying cool weather and clear skies since Hurricane Milton made landfall two weeks ago, and the clear forecasts don’t show signs of abating in the immediate future.

Models show Oscar making a sharp right turn into the Atlantic Ocean, slowing it down and eventually causing it to collapse due to strong wind sheer out of the north.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills , Hurricane Oscar poses no threat to Florida or the continental United States .

Mills says that even though Hurricane Oscar did not materialize into a tangible threat to Florida, Floridians should not let their guard down, as hurricane season is not over yet .

"Hurricane season runs through the end of November, so it's not time to let our guard down just yet," Mills said.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: