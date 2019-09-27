Ill homeowner pleads for help cleaning up Largo property

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Residents in a Largo neighborhood are fed up with the owner of a home with a yard that looks more like a junkyard.

Code enforcement has already issued more than $813,000 in fines and there is a lien on the home, but the homeowner said she doesn't have the means to fix the problems.

Neighbor John Swatekhe said the trash and debris have been piling up for a couple of years now, since Hurricane Irma.

“It is disgusting living next to them,” Swatekhe said. “If you want to live like that, go out and live in the middle of the woods, if that’s what you want to do.”

FOX 13 knocked on the door and was met by homeowner Diane Lister, who said she is "very ill" and "might be facing colon cancer."

She said she and her adult son live in the home and their only income is her check from Social Security.

“We're between a rock and a hard spot," she said. "We're in a desperate situation and we don’t have any means of helping ourselves.”

Code enforcement teams were at the house Friday. They said there is an on-going investigation.

Lister said she just needs help.

“I’m scared. I don’t know what’s going to happen to my family,” she said. “Somebody that would donate a dumpster, somebody that takes trash removal, someone help us. We can’t do it ourselves. It is too overwhelming.”

Code enforcement said it is preparing to seek a court-ordered cleanup.