Is Publix open on Easter 2024? Here’s what’s open and closed on Sunday

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 28, 2024 1:32pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - If you haven’t gathered all of your ingredients for your Easter feast, you may want to hop to it.

Many retailers, including Lakeland-based Publix, will be closed in observance of the holiday, but some will be welcoming shoppers.

What’s open on Easter?

  • BJ’s Wholesale Club (most locations open)
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Fresh Market (modified hours)
  • Sprouts
  • Trader Joe’s (open regular hours)
  • Whole Foods (modified hours)
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Winn-Dixie

What's closed on Easter?

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target

While most malls are closed on Easter, the majority of national chain restaurants and fast-food joints will be open, but hours may vary.

