Is Publix open on Easter 2024? Here’s what’s open and closed on Sunday

If you haven’t gathered all of your ingredients for your Easter feast, you may want to hop to it.

Many retailers, including Lakeland-based Publix, will be closed in observance of the holiday, but some will be welcoming shoppers.

What’s open on Easter?

BJ’s Wholesale Club (most locations open)

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Fresh Market (modified hours)

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s (open regular hours)

Whole Foods (modified hours)

Walgreens

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

What's closed on Easter?

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

While most malls are closed on Easter, the majority of national chain restaurants and fast-food joints will be open, but hours may vary.

