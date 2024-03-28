Is Publix open on Easter 2024? Here’s what’s open and closed on Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. - If you haven’t gathered all of your ingredients for your Easter feast, you may want to hop to it.
Many retailers, including Lakeland-based Publix, will be closed in observance of the holiday, but some will be welcoming shoppers.
What’s open on Easter?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club (most locations open)
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Fresh Market (modified hours)
- Sprouts
- Trader Joe’s (open regular hours)
- Whole Foods (modified hours)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
What's closed on Easter?
- Aldi
- Costco
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
While most malls are closed on Easter, the majority of national chain restaurants and fast-food joints will be open, but hours may vary.
