Lake Bonny residents voicing new concerns after Milton as nonprofit offers help

The United Way of Central Florida will hold a community recovery outreach event at Lakeland's RP Funding Center this Saturday for those impacted by Hurricane Milton, including residents along Lake Bonny who are still dealing with the aftermath.

"This event is designed to bring awareness to essential services, provide resources to those impacted by the storm, and address ongoing challenges faced by our neighbors," the nonprofit said in a news release.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will offer a variety of resources, including FEMA assistance, food and toiletry kits, health services, among others.

"We recognize that many of our neighbors are still facing challenges in the aftermath of the storm, and this event is an important step in ensuring that help is available," said Christina Criser Jackson, President & CEO at United Way of Central Florida. "We are grateful for the support of our partners and for the opportunity to offer relief and connect our community members with the resources they need."

During a Nov. 18 city commission meeting, residents expressed their concerns about the ongoing effects of hurricane Milton, which brought devastating, sustained flooding to homes surrounding Lake Bonny.

"My homeowner's insurance sent me a letter. They are no longer going to have my insurance. They are dropping me," Nicole Ramirez told commissioners. "That's fine. I have mold and sewage and standing water still in my home. One dumpster for all the homes in our cul-de-sac was not enough. I didn't even get most of my house taken out."

Ramirez said she needed some form of displacement assistance to help cover the costs of commuting a long distance daily to clean out her home. Another resident, Michael Coker, also weighed in on the cleanup efforts.

"I live on Longfellow Boulevard," Coker told commissioners. "I have removed five rooms of redwood flooring that is sitting out by the road. I've been told by one of the guys on the garbage truck that the county won't pick that up... they have the equipment to do it with. I don't."

United Way of Central Florida encourages all community members who need assistance to attend. If residents are unable to attend, they can be referred to available services by dialing 211 or texting their zip code to 898-211.

