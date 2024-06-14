Leaders seek Brightline expansion to Tampa, point to 'critical breaking point' in I-4 traffic

Two regional transportation boards representing Tampa Bay and Orlando will take up a resolution on Friday urging the state to expedite the expansion of passenger rail service to I-4.

Transportation officials say despite "laudable efforts" by the Florida Department of Transportation and Governor Ron DeSantis, the super-region of Tampa and Orlando is at risk of falling further behind in the coming years.

READ: Is high-speed rail coming to Tampa? New bill hopes to fast-track Brightline expansion

That's unless new transportation options come to the busy Interstate 4 corridor connecting the two cities.

The resolution, presented by the Sun Coast Transportation Planning Alliance (SCTPA) and Central Florida MPO Alliance (CFMPOA), cites the rapid population growth the region is experiencing.

"As our Metro Orlando and Tampa Bay regions grow so rapidly, that growth needs to be aligned with the State of Florida’s established priorities," the measure reads.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

In their appeal for state assistance, the two groups state that the issues of traffic congestion, travel time reliability, safety, and job access are at a ‘critical breaking point’ along the I-4 Corridor.

"Passenger rail options should include higher speed Brightline rail service linking Tampa Bay to the Orlando Metro area, the Space Coast and Southeast Florida, along with more frequent and new Amtrak service between Tampa Bay and metro Orlando, and other parts of the United States to satisfy the ever-growing travel demand between and through our regions," another passage in the resolution reads.

Brightline has been planning to expand from Orlando to Tampa for years, but during the last legislative session, a $50 million appropriations request that would have helped fast track development stalled out.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

In April, Governor DeSantis said the state is holding space for train service on I-4, but that the state would not directly help Brightline with grants.

The joint meeting will be held on Friday morning at 10:30 at FDOT District 1 Offices in Bartow. It can be attended virtually via Zoom at this address using the passcode 246335.