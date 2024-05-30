Local program helps students maintain good hygiene

For more than 20 years, a local organization has been providing clothing and other essential items to needy students.

This summer they will be giving away free hygiene products.

The program is "What's Right With Tampa Bay."

Volunteers from Fanatics are packing hygiene bags at Gary Adult High School.

"The entire company is taking time off to help local communities," Michelle Ryland, volunteer said.

The sportswear workers are helping out Oasis Opportunities.

"Oasis opportunities is a local nonprofit that supplies clothing and hygiene items to students in Hillsborough County schools," said Erin Quinn, Outreach Coordinator Oasis Opportunities. "Our mission is to ensure equal access to these essentials that kids need to be successful in school."

They're giving 6,000 summer schools students free toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and shampoo. It's part of their "Summer Hygiene Program."

"The idea here is that over the summer, you might know in Florida, it's hot. We want those kids coming to school ready to learn so that they feel clean, comfortable, and healthy," Quinn said.

They hope by providing the items that students will feel confident, which makes learning easier.

"Once those needs are met is when their minds can turn to learning, especially over summer school, because we know these kids are trying to make up for learning that has been lost," Quinn explained.

To make this happen they need the community's help.

"You can either donate monetarily or host a summer hygiene drive for us," said Quinn. "So if you want to collect at your local organization in your neighborhood, if you have a community center or church, we invite anybody who wants to participate to reach out. We'd love to partner with you."

