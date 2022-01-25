Bouquets made in Winter Haven last years longer than traditional flowers

A florist in Winter Haven is making stunning bouquets that will last so much longer than ones you pick up at the store, you might not believe they're real.

Technically, they're not real flowers, but Rosemary Sammons' wooden flowers are deceptively realistic.

Based in Winter Haven, Rosemary’s Garden Florals creates everlasting wooden floral arrangements, mainly for weddings and special events. Rosemary says there are two main reasons to use wooden flowers on your wedding day.

"They will last forever, that’s the most obvious reason. They will look exactly as they did on your wedding day for a lifetime," Rosemary said, adding that wooden bouquets don't have to be confined to the seasons and aren't subject to supply chain issues. "With wood flowers, that’s not a problem at all. I can make any style, any color flower, any time of the year. As many as you need."

All the flowers are made from all-natural wood that is hand-cut and then hand-painted by Rosemary.

She also puts the wood through a softening process.

"When you actually feel the flower, they are soft and squishy. They bend to the touch," she says.

Rosemary’s Garden Florals ships anywhere in the U.S. but offers free personal delivery around the Tampa Bay area. Rosemary says a wooden bouquet is typically half the price of a live bouquet.