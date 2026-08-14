Male suicide rates four times higher than women

The Brief Suicide deaths are four times higher for men than for women nationwide, experts say. Men make up 80% of all national suicide deaths due to societal expectations. Women also experience severe mental health challenges and risk of suicide from isolation.



Mental health experts warn that societal pressures are forcing men into silence and driving up suicide rates nationwide.

Male suicide statistics

What we know:

Men account for 80% of suicide deaths nationally. Statistics show that suicide-related deaths are four times higher for men compared to women.

Societal emotional pressure

The backstory:

Dr. Carlos Garcia, a licensed clinical psychologist at Tampa Counseling and Wellness, explained that traditional cultural messages encourage men to suppress their feelings. Growing up in a Hispanic household, Garcia said he was taught that crying shows weakness and that men should simply "suck it up" when facing fear, sadness, shame or guilt.

He encourages men to use their inherent courage to seek help.

Women facing crisis

The other side:

Women also suffer from depression and suicide, though they often face different pressures. Dr. Fern Kazlow, an integrative psychotherapist and founder of Integrative Therapy, said women are built for connection but are currently more isolated than ever while balancing conflicting roles and high expectations.

Warning sign intervention

What you can do:

Kazlow advises loved ones to ask direct, calm questions without arguing or dismissing feelings. Anyone in need of immediate support can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.