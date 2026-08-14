USF researchers test AI dashcam to track hurricane road damage

The Brief AI-powered dashcam testing: A University of South Florida professor developed a dashcam prototype to accelerate post-storm road damage assessments across Sarasota County. Faster disaster recovery: The artificial intelligence technology scans roads automatically, shrinking multi-day infrastructure inspection tasks into six to eight hours. Open-source distribution: Researchers plan to complete testing this fall and share the road-inspection technology with transportation agencies statewide.



A University of South Florida engineering professor and affiliate faculty member with the Center for Urban Transportation is testing a new artificial intelligence dashcam to assist post-storm recovery efforts.

USF AI road inspection

What we know:

The prototype automatically inspects roadways for potholes, flooding, fallen trees and damaged signs.

Hao Zhou developed the system after learning that workers with the Florida Department of Transportation and Sarasota County lacked enough staff to assess damage following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The software syncs with any vehicle built in 2015 or newer, cutting post-storm damage inspection times from up to three days down to six to eight hours.

Sarasota County damage assessment

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when state or local transportation fleets will officially integrate the software full-time into their operations. It also remains unclear how many other Florida counties will adopt the open-source software once public testing wraps up later this fall.

Storm assessment efficiency

Why you should care:

Faster damage reports allow local crews to deploy repair resources much quicker after major hurricanes strike. The automated technology acts as extra eyes for drivers, reducing worker fatigue and keeping road crews safe from hidden hazards like deep floodwaters.

Open source disaster tech

What's next:

Researchers are seeking heavy rainstorms to perform additional road testing on the fly. Zhou plans to wrap up testing this fall before pitching the technology to FDOT and Sarasota County and releasing it as open-source software for other county fleets to use.