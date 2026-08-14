North Manatee Soccer Club allegedly loses over $146K to former treasurer’s personal expenses
BRADENTON, Fla. - A former North Manatee Soccer Club treasurer faces a felony charge after investigators found she allegedly stole over $146,000 in club funds for personal expenses, according to the sheriff's office, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Soccer club fraud investigation
What we know:
MCSO began investigating suspected financial fraud at the North Manatee Soccer Club on June 29. Detectives interviewed organization members and reviewed financial records, identifying 52-year-old Nancy Fetzner as the primary suspect.
A club volunteer reviewing financial statements discovered multiple transactions unrelated to soccer operations. Investigators said they found at least $8,000 in personal purchases, including trips to Las Vegas, Disney transactions and tickets to sporting events.
Beginning in August 2023, Fetzner deposited more than $44,000 into a club subaccount using remote deposits, according to the sheriff's office. She also transferred nearly $102,000 from the primary business account into the same subaccount to cover personal living and travel expenses, causing a total loss of over $146,000.
Deputies charged Fetzner with scheme to defraud $50,000 or more. Following her arrest, authorities say she was removed from her position as treasurer.
Unanswered case details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not specified if any of the stolen funds have been recovered by the soccer club.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the investigation and financial audit findings.