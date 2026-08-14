North Manatee Soccer Club allegedly loses over $146K to former treasurer’s personal expenses

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The Brief Deputies arrested Nancy Fetzner after discovering more than $146,000 missing from the North Manatee Soccer Club. Investigators say Fetzner used club money for personal expenses, including Disney purchases, a Las Vegas trip and sporting events. Authorities charged Fetzner with scheme to defraud $50,000 or more following a months long inquiry.



A former North Manatee Soccer Club treasurer faces a felony charge after investigators found she allegedly stole over $146,000 in club funds for personal expenses, according to the sheriff's office, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Soccer club fraud investigation

What we know:

MCSO began investigating suspected financial fraud at the North Manatee Soccer Club on June 29. Detectives interviewed organization members and reviewed financial records, identifying 52-year-old Nancy Fetzner as the primary suspect.

A club volunteer reviewing financial statements discovered multiple transactions unrelated to soccer operations. Investigators said they found at least $8,000 in personal purchases, including trips to Las Vegas, Disney transactions and tickets to sporting events.

Beginning in August 2023, Fetzner deposited more than $44,000 into a club subaccount using remote deposits, according to the sheriff's office. She also transferred nearly $102,000 from the primary business account into the same subaccount to cover personal living and travel expenses, causing a total loss of over $146,000.

Deputies charged Fetzner with scheme to defraud $50,000 or more. Following her arrest, authorities say she was removed from her position as treasurer.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified if any of the stolen funds have been recovered by the soccer club.