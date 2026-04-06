Man accused of urinating on merchandise in Venice business causes $540 in damage: Police
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VENICE, Fla. - Venice police are searching for a man they say urinated on merchandise inside a business.
The backstory:
According to the Venice Police Department, the man entered a business on W. Venice Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Once inside, police said he walked to the back of the store, urinating on merchandise.
Police claim the man caused $540 in damage.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about this case is asked to contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444 and reference case #VPD26000795.
The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Venice Police Department.