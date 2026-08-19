Man dies after being knocked over by wave at Fort DeSoto Park: PCSO

The Brief A 61-year-old man died after a large wave knocked him over in the water at Fort DeSoto Park on Wednesday. Two park workers pulled the victim to shore and performed CPR before emergency responders arrived to take over rescue efforts. Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.



A 61-year-old man drowned Wednesday morning after a large wave knocked him over in the water at Fort DeSoto Park, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Fort DeSoto water rescue

What we know:

Deputies responded to the park Wednesday morning after receiving calls about a swimmer in distress. According to PCSO, two park workers pulled the man from the water and immediately began CPR on the shore before emergency crews got to the scene.

First responders from the Lealman Fire Department, St. Pete Beach Fire Department, and Sunstar continued resuscitation efforts.

Paramedics took the 61-year-old to a nearby hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Pinellas drowning investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim. Officials have not indicated if rough surf conditions played a larger role or if any water advisories were active at the park at the time.