How to get paid $10,000 to spend 10 days in St. Pete-Clearwater

The Brief Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is hiring three people to spend 10 days exploring Pinellas County for $10,000 apiece. The roles focus on local food, culture and entertainment, with airfare and lodging covered. Applications are open online through Oct. 22, and candidates must submit a two-minute video to be considered.



Tourism officials in Pinellas County are offering three people a $10,000 payout to spend 10 days exploring local destinations and posting about their experiences on social media.

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater created the contract positions to highlight the area's food, arts scene and nightlife.

Pinellas County tourism jobs

What we know:

Here are the three roles Visit St. Pete-Clearwater are looking to fill:

Chief Flavor Explorer: Focuses on the local food scene.

Chief Sunset Curator: Visits museums, murals and colorful neighborhoods.

Chief Vibes Officer: Explores live music, nightlife and entertainment.

Each person picked will earn a $10,000 contract, along with airfare and accommodations. They will spend 10 days following a customized itinerary across Pinellas County.

What they're saying:

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater Chief Marketing Officer Steve Grimes assured FOX 13 that these positions are legitimate.

"I promise you they are real jobs," he said. "We really are paying people $10,000. You really do get to sit on the beach and get paid."

Why you should care:

The Dalí Museum Chief Marketing Officer Beth Bell believes this campaign could help people discover experiences they may have previously overlooked.

"We're happy to host that Chief Sunset Curator here at the museum and see what they uncover that maybe others haven't," she said. "It's a unique way of showcasing the area."

Grimes says the three hires will work together at times while also taking on separate assignments.

"They will interact with each," he said. "They'll also have their own individual assignments to go out and discover what the vibes are, flavor is and what the sunsets look like."

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater says more than 3,000 people have applied online.

Video submission deadline details

What we don't know:

Tourism officials have not announced who will judge the video submissions or when the final selections will be revealed. Grimes says applicants need to be comfortable creating content and appearing on camera.

"Capturing the content, telling the story of what it is they're discovering," he concluded. "They've got to be ready to be on camera and tell the world what it is that makes this place so special."

What's next:

Applications are open through October 22. To apply for one of the three positions, click here.

Candidates must submit a two-minute video explaining why they’re a fit for the job. The three people selected are expected to arrive in the area beginning November 6.