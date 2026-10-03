Tampa murder arrest: Neighbor helps police identify suspect

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The Brief Tampa police arrested Michael Knobloch, 36, in connection with a deadly shooting on Nebraska Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. A neighbor helped detectives identify Knobloch after police distributed suspect flyers during a neighborhood canvass, police said. The victim died four days after the Sept. 22 shooting, and police reclassified the case as a homicide.



Tampa police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Nebraska Avenue last month after a neighbor helped detectives identify the suspect, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa murder arrest

What we know:

Michael Knobloch, 36, turned himself in to Orient Road Jail shortly after a person identified him as the man pictured on flyers distributed by detectives, police said.

PREVIOUS: Tampa police reclassify shooting investigation to homicide after man dies

On Friday, TPD detectives started a neighborhood canvass near the shooting scene and went door-to-door distributing flyers with pictures of the suspect.

During the canvass, a person identified Knobloch as the man shown in the flyers, police said.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Shortly afterward, Knobloch turned himself in to the Orient Road Jail.

What they're saying:

"I want to commend the work of our detectives who remained committed to getting justice for the victim’s family," Acting Tampa Police Chief Brett Owen said. "Information provided by members of our community helped detectives identify the suspect, and we are grateful to everyone who assisted with this investigation. While nothing can bring their loved one back, we hope this arrest brings some sense of accountability as they grieve this loss."

The backstory:

The shooting happened Sept. 22 on Nebraska Avenue near McEwen Avenue in the North Tampa area, according to TPD.

Police previously said officers found a Black man in his early 60s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided life-saving care at the scene before Tampa Fire and Rescue took him to a hospital.

The man died on Sept. 26, four days after the shooting.

Earlier this week, police reclassified the death investigation as a homicide.

Knobloch faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder involving a firearm resulting in great bodily harm or death.

Active homicide investigation

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and police said additional updates will be provided as they become available.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name, nor have they disclosed a possible motive or whether Knobloch and the victim knew each other.