Man hurt by possible explosive device at Pinellas solid waste site

A man was injured Tuesday morning by a "possible explosive device" at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

PCSO says the investigation is unfolding at the solid waste site off 114th Ave. N near St. Petersburg.

The person suffered minor injuries, according to deputies, and the Bomb Squad has not been asked to respond.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.