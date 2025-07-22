Expand / Collapse search

Man hurt by possible explosive device at Pinellas solid waste site

Published  July 22, 2025 10:10am EDT
The Brief

    • A "possible explosive device" injured a man Tuesday morning at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex.
    • The sheriff's office says the man's injuries were minor, and the Bomb Squad has not been asked to respond.
    • No further details have been released.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was injured Tuesday morning by a "possible explosive device" at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

PCSO says the investigation is unfolding at the solid waste site off 114th Ave. N near St. Petersburg.

The person suffered minor injuries, according to deputies, and the Bomb Squad has not been asked to respond.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

