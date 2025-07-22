Man hurt by possible explosive device at Pinellas solid waste site
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was injured Tuesday morning by a "possible explosive device" at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
PCSO says the investigation is unfolding at the solid waste site off 114th Ave. N near St. Petersburg.
The person suffered minor injuries, according to deputies, and the Bomb Squad has not been asked to respond.
What we don't know:
No further details have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.