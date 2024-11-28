Man killed in crash after hitting debris on road, FHP says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 24-year-old man died early Thursday after his SUV crashed into debris on a road in Pasco County, then rolled over, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Coats Road just north of Chancey Road near Zephyrhills, FHP said.

According to troopers, the Chevy Tahoe "came upon and collided with large tree debris in the roadway," then hit two mailboxes before overturning.

The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. His 20-year-old passenger was not injured.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: