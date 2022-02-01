Man pleads guilty in Avon lady's murder, sentenced to 15 years

To her customers, Ivonne Rivera-Ramis was known as the Avon lady, but prosecutors say she also had a side hustle of selling illegal prescription pills. Tragically, on July 28, 2016, one deal would end in her murder.

They say defendant Jose Colon-Soto and a co-defendant agreed to meet at the Rivergate apartments in Palm River, where they planned to rob her.

Prosecutors say Ramis got spooked during the meeting and took off running. One of the men pulled a gun and shot Ramis in the back.

Ramis was able to drive to a nearby McDonald's parking lot where she died of her injuries.

Five years later, Soto is taking a plea deal.

He's pleading guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for 15 years in prison.

The victim’s daughter, who did not reveal her identity, didn't hide her disdain for Soto.

"I hope every time you close your eyes, the image of my mother you helped set up and kill haunts you," she said.

Ramis' older sister, who speaks Spanish, said her family is broken but will continue to fight for them.

Before sending Soto off to prison, Tampa judge Michael Williams had the final word.

"Mr. Colon-Soto, the plea agreement you got was a gift you didn't deserve and I will leave it at that. This was for nothing," said an aggravated Williams.

Colon-Soto will also serve six years of probation.