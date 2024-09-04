Manatee officials to answer questions, tour Lake Manatee Dam site amid flooding concerns

Manatee County leaders will give a behind-the-scenes look at operations at the Lake Manatee Dam on Wednesday after the county has seen flooding and heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

Officials including Deputy County Administrator Evan Pilachowski, Utilities Director Patrick Shea, Deputy Utilities Director Katie Gilmore and Director of Natural Resources Charlie Hunsicker will answer questions from local reporters on Wednesday regarding operations at the Lake Manatee Dam.

They will also tour the facility as heavy rain and repeated flooding in recent weeks continue to impact homes, most notably the havoc left behind from Tropical Storm Debby.

During a county commission meeting in late August, the public comment section was dominated by flooding complaints, drainage issues, and questions about the dam.

During the August 27 meeting, county leaders defended the decision to release 18 billion gallons of water from the dam during Debby. Utility officials said the reservoir only has the capacity for about a third of that amount. However, they did admit that the county’s communication with downstream residents could be improved moving forward.

Meanwhile, residents asked the commission to do more to protect them and their homes.

"I would like to implore you all to look at the drainage. Look at these creeks. Clear them out. Widen them. Do something to move the water out," one resident said to commissioners during the public comment section of the meeting.

"We are fully sympathetic, and we know that there is real suffering for residents who experienced flooding," Pilachowski said in response.

Another reoccurring theme at that August 27th meeting was residents wanting better communication and access to county officials.

As a result, county officials organized Wednesday's tour and media availability to appear more transparent and responsive to the concerns.