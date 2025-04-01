Florida man searched ‘dent in baby forehead’ a day before taking critically injured infant to hospital: CCSO

The Brief A Florida man and woman have been arrested after a baby was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The day before the child was taken to the hospital, deputies say Alexander Ransom searched "dent in baby forehead" and "do babies snore?" According to CCSO, the child underwent successful surgery; however, the infant is facing a lengthy recovery and is expected to have significant medical issues for the duration of its life.



A Florida man and woman were arrested after deputies say an infant in their care had to have emergency surgery to repair damage to its skull and bleeding in the brain.

The backstory:

Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office were called to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers on March 24, 2025, for reports of an infant with life-threatening injuries.

According to CCSO, the baby was suffering from multiple skull fractures, bleeding in the brain, a stroke, and more.

Staff told deputies that the infant was in "extremely critical condition" and was in emergency surgery when detectives arrived.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Shona Hochsprung and Alexander Ransom, who brought the baby to the hospital, were interviewed separately, and they had different explanations of what happened.

According to CCSO, Hochsprung said she had rolled over onto the baby while asleep, but had immediately woken up and rolled off once the child cried. Hospital staff, however, said that was not a viable explanation for the injuries.

Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said they determined that both Hochsprung and Ransom agreed that they were the only two people with the child at the time of the injury and that it occurred at their home in Port Charlotte on Sunday, March 23.

Detectives said they also found that Ransom had conducted internet searches for "dent in baby forehead" and "do babies snore?" at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. This indicated that Ransom was aware of the injuries and still did not seek medical attention for the child until the following day, according to CCSO.

Hochsprung and Ransom were arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. They are being held without bond.

What they're saying:

"As a father, I know there is nothing so precious as the life of a child," stated Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. "I ask you to join me in prayer, as this infant fights for survival, that God grants a better life going forward. The individuals who were supposed to be caring for this child have many questions still to answer, and they will be held accountable. In the meantime, my heart is with that child and all who are impacted."

What's next:

According to CCSO, the child underwent successful surgery; however, the infant is facing a lengthy recovery and is expected to have significant medical issues for the duration of its life.

