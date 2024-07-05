Large fire tears through St. Pete apartment

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A fire tore through a St. Petersburg apartment along 15th Avenue North on Friday, according to first responders.

St. Pete Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a fire at a two-family home with a detached apartment in the 2700 block of 15th Avenue North just before 6 p.m.

Once they arrived, firefighters said they found large black columns of smoke and a heavy fire coming from the detached two-story apartment behind the home. The ground outside and the exterior stairs of the building were also on fire, crews said.

Firefighters found the bulk of the fire was coming from the roof, so the department called it a second-alarm fire to request more firefighters at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to SPFR, crews worked through heavy rain and extinguished the fire. Officials are now investigating what caused the fire.

Authorities said all residents were evacuated from the apartment before crews arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported by firefighters.

St. Pete fire will remain at the scene to help residents get personal belongings, and officials said the Red Cross will respond to help provide support.