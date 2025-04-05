Apartment fire damages close to 20 units in Tampa: TFR

The Brief An apartment fire damaged close to 20 units in Tampa early on Saturday morning, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire crews responded to the Bay Colony Apartments where heavy smoke and fire was coming from a second floor unit and the roof. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A fire broke out at the Bay Colony Apartments in Tampa early on Saturday morning, damaging close to 20 units, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded at 3:24 a.m. to a two-story apartment building with heavy smoke and fire coming from a second floor unit and the roof.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

READ: Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

TFR says that it took an hour and 15 minutes to get the fire under control, and additional resources were needed, according to fire crews.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is working with families displaced by the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Tampa Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: