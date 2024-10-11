Meet the babies born during Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

As Hurricane Milton made landfall and swept across Florida, dozens of babies made their way into the world.

AdventHealth for Women welcomed 67 babies at its campuses across central Florida.

Meet the Milton babies:

Bernardo Salazar Tipacti was born at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at AdventHealth Celebration. He was born to Luciana Tipacti Almora and Fredy Raul Salazar Warren and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Courtesy: AdventHealth

Luna MarÍa Jiménez was born at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. She was born to Elizabeth López and David Jiménez and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Courtesy: AdventHealth

Camila Victoria was born at 12:44 a.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Orlando. She was born to Yessica Paola and Jhon Porras and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Courtesy: AdventHealth

Dana Iveth Arias Garcia was born at 1:05 a.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Orlando. She was born to Kimberly Garcia and Denilson Arias and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Courtesy: AdventHealth

Jacob was born at 3 a.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Orlando. He was born to Ana Maria Franco and Felipe Salamanca from Davenport and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Courtesy: AdventHealth

These are how many babies were born at each location:

AdventHealth Tampa – 32

AdventHealth Orlando – 11

AdventHealth Celebration – 14

AdventHealth Winter Park – 2

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs – 1

AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares – 4

AdventHealth Daytona Beach – 1

AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City – 2

