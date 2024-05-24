Memorial Day travel: TPA says you should expect longer lines during record breaking weekend

Travel industry experts say U.S. airline passengers could set new travel records on Friday in what is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in decades.

The trend is expected to continue through the busy summer travel season.

Tampa International Airport officials say they expect to average more than 70,000 travelers a day this summer, a 4% increase in the number of daily passengers over last summer.

And with ongoing construction projects, TPA airport officials want passengers to give themselves more time than they think they need to navigate security and baggage lines.

"We are doing our best to minimize those impacts, but please don't show up 20 minutes before your flight. You can expect longer than normal lines getting onto shuttles, even here in the main terminal," said Tampa International Airport VP of Operations Ben Robins.

TPA is in the midst of upgrades to several parts of the airport from the red arrivals area, to its shuttle trams, and certain security check points as well. Airport officials say they’re hoping to keep wait times to 30 minutes or less to get through TSA, but warn lines could back up, especially during peak hours from 6 to 9 a.m.

AAA says a record number of travelers will also take to the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Peak vehicle travel will typically be between 2 and 7 p.m. each day.

