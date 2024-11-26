Body of missing Florida boy found in the water, deputies confirm
DELTONA, Fla. - The body of a 7-year-old Florida boy was found Tuesday morning, hours after authorities issued a statewide Missing Child Alert.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said search teams found Charlie Newton's body in the water. He had been missing since Monday, when he was last seen in Deltona.
"This is the tragic outcome we all worked so hard hoping would not come to pass," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We appreciate all the shares, the community support and the assistance from all our partner agencies in this effort."
Photo of Charlie Newton courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
