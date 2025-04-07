Florida Senate will vote on bill to hold 'dangerous dog' owners accountable

The Florida Senate will vote tomorrow on the "Pam Rock Act," named after Pam Rock, who was tragically killed by five pit bulls while delivering mail in 2022. The bill aims to increase accountability for dangerous dog owners by requiring them to keep their pets securely confined and carry liability insurance worth at least $100,000.

The backstory:

Pam’s brothers, Fred and Tom Rock, have worked with lawmakers to pass the bill. Fred shared the emotional motivation behind their efforts:

"I feel as though she's up in heaven looking down on her older brothers and saying, 'Guys, I need you to help me finish this off.'" Tom added, "We are dedicated to making sure that we can help pass the best law possible so that there are no more Pam Rock attacks."

Big picture view:

Under the bill, owners of dangerous dogs would face felony charges and the dog would be euthanized if it attacks or kills someone. State Senator Jay Collins, the bill’s sponsor, stressed the need for accountability, noting that dangerous dogs are often not euthanized or properly handled under current laws.

What they're saying:

"The problem is simple. Currently, if a dog is deemed dangerous, or it's attacked somebody, quite often they're not put down, they're not handled. In many cases, they've actually been adopted out. Imagine if you went to the shelter, got a dog, it seems perfect, you love it, and you don't realize the background. So what we're trying to do is make sure there's accountability," said Collins.

The other side:

The bill also mandates that dogs with a dangerous history be microchipped to prevent them from being adopted out. However, some critics, like Sierra Hancock from Rags to Riches dog shelter, argue that it could unfairly target certain breeds.

"There’s never necessarily a bad dog, just a bad owner, and improper training," she said.

By the numbers:

Despite these concerns, supporters of the bill, including Tom Rock, point to the rising number of fatal dog attacks nationwide, noting that the rate of fatalities in the U.S. has more than doubled from 48 to almost 105 between 2018 and 2023.

Some Florida counties already have similar measures in place, including mandatory dog registration, microchipping, and obedience training. If the bill passes, these policies would become uniform across the state and take effect on July 1.

