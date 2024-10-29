Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl missing for several weeks

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a statewide Missing Child Alert for a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl who's been missing since September.

Investigators say Amira Wentz was last seen on Sept. 23 in the area of Philips Highway in Jacksonville, and may be in the company of 43-year-old Jessica Dambrogio.

Photos of Amira Wentz and Jessica Dambrogio courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to FDLE, the pair may be traveling in a 2005 white Honda Accord with Georgia tag S1785932.

Anyone who sees Amira Wentz is urged to call 911, FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

