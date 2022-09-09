Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Hardee County

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Bowling Green in Hardee County.

McKenzie Litton is a white female who is five feet and two inches tall, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. The teen also weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with gray sparkles, black leggings and torn blue jeans, according to investigators.

She was last seen in the 300 block of State Road 62 in Bowling Green, which is located in Hardee County.

Investigators said Litton has a scar on the left side of her head above her ear and her naval is pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-4144 or 911.