Missing scuba diver found dead off Treasure Island Beach, police say
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - The Treasure Island Police Department is investigating the death of a scuba diver after a body was found floating off the beach.
Scuba diver found dead
What we know:
TIPD said on Friday evening, officers received a report from the woman’s husband that she had gone scuba diving alone off Treasure Island Beach earlier that day and had never returned.
TIPD, along with Treasure Island Fire Rescue and other agencies, conducted a search on land and water, but the diver was not found during the search.
Around 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning, TIPD said a fisherman on the beach reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating around 200 feet offshore.
Officials responded to the call and were able to recover the body, which was wearing scuba diving equipment.
TIPD has confirmed the missing scuba diver to be LeeAnn Fay Sellers.
What's unknown
What we don't know:
The cause of death remains unclear. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Treasure Island Police Department.