Haines City officer arrested for misusing Flock cameras to track estranged wife: Officials

The Brief A Haines City police officer faces criminal charges after allegedly misusing a Flock camera database hundreds of times to track his estranged wife's car. Investigators say the officer logged 717 unauthorized inquiries into his estranged wife's vehicle between September 2024 and June 2026. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, arrested on two counts, and plans to resign from the department.



A Haines City police officer is accused of misusing Flock camera databases to track his estranged wife's car, according to officials.

Haines City police investigation

What we know:

The Haines City Police Department said they were notified about Officer Christopher Goodson possibly misusing the database at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. A criminal investigation was immediately opened and Goodson was placed on paid administrative leave, authorities said.

The investigation revealed that Goodson misused the Flock camera databases both on and off duty, HCPD confirmed. Goodson's arrest affidavit said the officer made 717 inquiries on the Flock camera platform into his estranged wife's car between September 1, 2024, and June 30, 2026.

According to the affidavit, Goodson told his lieutenant that he was using it to keep track of his children's location when they were with the estranged wife.

Goodson was arrested on one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices and one count of official misconduct, investigators said.

Courtesy: Haines City Police Department.

The officer has been with HCPD since March 2022, according to the agency. Officials have said Goodson intends to resign because of the investigation.

Law enforcement statement

What they're saying:

Haines City Police Chief Isaac Jackson released the following statement after Goodson's arrest:

"This is an unfortunate incident. The Haines City Police Department fully supports all appropriate investigative measures necessary to solve crimes and assist our officers in carrying out their duties.

We want to make it clear that the Haines City Police Department does not tolerate the misuse, unauthorized access, or personal use of any investigative databases or law-enforcement information systems. These resources are provided for legitimate official purposes only and must be used responsibly and in accordance with department policies and applicable laws.

Although this is a difficult situation, particularly because it involves one of our own, the Haines City Police Department remains dedicated to transparency and serving and protecting the citizens of this great city. We are committed to maintaining the public's trust, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and ensuring that our officers and resources continue to serve the community appropriately. Moreover, I have mandated additional steps to be taken quarterly to ensure our staff are accessing this for legitimate law enforcement purposes."

What are Flock cameras?

Dig deeper:

Flock cameras are automated license plate reading cameras which photograph vehicles and license plates. The cameras are used to assist law enforcement in locating missing persons, investigating crimes and recovering stolen vehicles.

They can also eliminate vehicles that are not connected to an investigation.

The Flock cameras have been successful in helping solve cases at law enforcement agencies, including the St. Petersburg Police Department. St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway defended his department's use of the cameras, saying in part, "we're not monitoring people. We're monitoring incidents."

Privacy advocates and critics, though, have voiced concern regarding data retention and potential overreach. A retired Florida resident has been seen spending his weekends raising awareness by protesting next to Flock cameras.