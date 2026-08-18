Florida Primary: Angie Nixon, Ashley Moody to compete for U.S. Senate seat in November
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The race to be Florida's next U.S. Senator has been decided.
Ashley Moody earned the most votes to secure the Republican nomination, while State Representative Angie Nixon earned the most votes to secure the Democratic nomination. Both will compete against each other in the November general election.
Florida Primary Election Results
By the numbers:
When is the general election?
The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Key dates to know:
- Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote in the November general election
- Oct. 22: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot
- Oct. 24-31: Early voting period
- Nov. 3: Election Day