Missing Tampa mother may be traveling to Pinellas County with her 3 children: Police

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The Brief The Tampa Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Terache Carter and her three young children after she made threats to harm herself. Police say Carter left an Old Seminole Heights home late Tuesday morning with her children in a blue Hyundai sedan. Investigators believe the missing family may be driving toward Pinellas County and are urging the public to report sightings.



The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 24-year-old woman and her three young children after investigators say she made statements threatening to harm herself.

Tampa missing mother, children search

What we know:

Police identified the woman as Terache Carter, a Black female who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

According to police, Carter was last seen Tuesday morning in the Old Seminole Heights area on the 700 block of East Robson Street.

Investigators said Carter reportedly made several statements indicating she intended to harm herself before leaving the area.

Suspected travel route and vehicle details

Dig deeper:

Shortly before 11 a.m., Carter left the home with her three juvenile children in a blue Hyundai. Police said the vehicle's model and license plate are unknown, TPD said.

Police believe Carter may be traveling toward Pinellas County.

Juvenile identities

What we don't know:

TPD has not yet confirmed the names, ages, or genders of the three children traveling with Carter.

Emergency tip line

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and reference case 26-385407.