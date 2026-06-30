Missing Tampa mother may be traveling to Pinellas County with her 3 children: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 24-year-old woman and her three young children after investigators say she made statements threatening to harm herself.
Tampa missing mother, children search
What we know:
Police identified the woman as Terache Carter, a Black female who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
According to police, Carter was last seen Tuesday morning in the Old Seminole Heights area on the 700 block of East Robson Street.
Investigators said Carter reportedly made several statements indicating she intended to harm herself before leaving the area.
Suspected travel route and vehicle details
Dig deeper:
Shortly before 11 a.m., Carter left the home with her three juvenile children in a blue Hyundai. Police said the vehicle's model and license plate are unknown, TPD said.
Police believe Carter may be traveling toward Pinellas County.
Juvenile identities
What we don't know:
TPD has not yet confirmed the names, ages, or genders of the three children traveling with Carter.
Emergency tip line
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and reference case 26-385407.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.