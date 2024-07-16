Missing Tampa teen may be in North Carolina after disappearing 1 year ago

article

Authorities are asking for help locating a Tampa teenager who has been missing for a year.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is looking for 17-year-old Gracie Landa who vanished from her Tampa home on June 27, 2023.

Officials believe Landa may be in Durham, North Carolina.

Landa is 5’5", has brown eyes, weighed 160 pounds when she was last seen and was last known to have brown hair.

Anyone with information on Landa or her disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 1-813-247-8200.

