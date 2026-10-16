Mosaic to layoff nearly 200 workers as it idles South Fort Meade operations

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The Brief Fertilizer producer Mosaic is idling its South Fort Meade operations, laying off 199 employees due to severe sulfur shortages. Impacted workers facing mass layoffs will receive 60 days' notice under federal regulations as operations halt for over six months. Union leaders representing hourly staff at the Polk County facility were notified, though bumping rights may allow some job displacement.



Chemical giant Mosaic is idling its South Fort Meade fertilizer plant on Dec. 8, laying off roughly 199 workers due to a global sulfur supply crunch, according to state filings.

Mosaic Polk County idling

What we know:

According to the document, Mosaic made the decision to pause operations at its South Fort Meade facility due to ongoing supply chain challenges and extraordinary costs surrounding sulfur, an essential component in producing phosphate fertilizer. The company claims previously curtailed production across global operations, but persistent market constraints forced the long-term idle. A total of 199 employees will reportedly be impacted by the reduction, which qualifies as a mass layoff under federal WARN Act regulations. Affected workers received 60 days' advance notice, with employment separations scheduled for Dec. 8. A core group of employees will stay behind to handle care, maintenance, safety and environmental compliance until conditions permit a restart, according to the filing.

Florida chemical workers union

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the final breakdown of specific job titles or the exact number of workers in each category who will be laid off, as the internal analysis remains incomplete. It is also unclear how many hourly union workers will successfully exercise bumping rights under their collective bargaining agreement to displace into other positions. Additionally, company leadership has not set a precise timeline for reopening the facility, stating only that they expect the temporary shutdown to exceed six months.

Fort Meade labor details

What they're saying:

The document states Chemical Workers Union Council of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 814C represents the hourly workers at the site. Union President Joshua Goodwyn was notified of the upcoming layoffs on behalf of the bargaining unit, according to the document.

Company management expressed regret over the decision while emphasizing worker support during the transition. "We recognize how difficult this news is for our employees and their families," company officials said in the notice. "Please know that we are committed to supporting them through this transition, with the care and safety of our people and communities as our top priority."

South Fort Meade future

What's next:

Mosaic plans to resume operations as soon as market conditions and sulfur availability allow for a safe, reliable restart. State and local leaders will work alongside the company to connect transitioning staff with employment resources.